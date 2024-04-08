Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 407,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 248,454 shares.The stock last traded at $36.71 and had previously closed at $36.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Cadre alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre

Cadre Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.30 million. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cadre by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.