Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.95. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 4,628,610 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

