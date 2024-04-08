Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.46. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 687,062 shares traded.

NVTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $31,869,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $7,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

