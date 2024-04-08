Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $30.18

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $29.32. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 526,387 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTO. Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after buying an additional 528,409 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,547,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

