Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,033 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

