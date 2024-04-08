Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.24

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.40. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 5,033 shares changing hands.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.