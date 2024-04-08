Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Up to $63.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $65.15. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 737,955 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

