Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Gap Up to $85.43

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.43, but opened at $87.95. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF shares last traded at $88.18, with a volume of 53,527 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

