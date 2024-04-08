Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $30.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 63,095 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $282,724.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,739 shares of company stock worth $1,450,713. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.