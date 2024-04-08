ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.40. ZKH Group shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 2,259 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZKH
ZKH Group Trading Up 1.2 %
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.
ZKH Group Company Profile
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZKH Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.