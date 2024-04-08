ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

Shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.40. ZKH Group shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 2,259 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price objective on the stock.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZKH

ZKH Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.06.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.