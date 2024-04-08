Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 112,589 shares.The stock last traded at $29.05 and had previously closed at $28.57.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $375,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at $54,194,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $375,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,194,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,367 shares in the company, valued at $51,198,651.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

