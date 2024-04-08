iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 686,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,668 shares.The stock last traded at $63.41 and had previously closed at $62.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

