IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 45,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 95,431 shares.The stock last traded at $134.00 and had previously closed at $133.63.
IES Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at IES
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IES by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IES by 20.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in IES by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IES by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
