Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 4.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 256,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,150,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

