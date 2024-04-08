Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Up 6.4%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.03 and last traded at $83.03. 750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,581,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

