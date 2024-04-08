Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Up 6.4%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.03 and last traded at $83.03. 750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 6.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%.
Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,581,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
