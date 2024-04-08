Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

GKOS traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 215,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,045. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,113.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,291 shares of company stock worth $17,259,103 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,115,000 after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

