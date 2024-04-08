Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 138,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 872,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Hesai Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

