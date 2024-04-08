Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 138,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 872,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
