Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. 1,059,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,798. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.