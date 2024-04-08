Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 4,680 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at $849,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 337,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

