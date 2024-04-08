Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.32. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,707,953 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 177,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 379,931 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564,956 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.