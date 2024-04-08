Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.81. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 403,928 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 321.12% and a negative net margin of 138.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

