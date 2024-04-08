Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.49. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,581,135 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

