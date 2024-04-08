Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.49. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,581,135 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 10.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
