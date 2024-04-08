Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.06

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.06 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 343968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5392413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394. Corporate insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.