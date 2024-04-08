Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.74

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$155.74 and last traded at C$153.60, with a volume of 14683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$151.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bargain Alert: Apple Shares Are Starting To Look Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.