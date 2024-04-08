Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.74

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$155.74 and last traded at C$153.60, with a volume of 14683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$151.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.59.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

