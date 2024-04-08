Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.47

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 32852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$407,120.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$205,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,660 shares of company stock worth $2,586,675. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

