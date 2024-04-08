Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $12.53

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $13.45. Fastly shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 1,469,623 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Fastly Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,064,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,064,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $155,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 640,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,420 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

