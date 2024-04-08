TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.26. 8,717,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,503,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WULF. Compass Point reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
