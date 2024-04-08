TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.26. 8,717,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,503,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WULF. Compass Point reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

