Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after purchasing an additional 747,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 9,569,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,736,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 255.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

