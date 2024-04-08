Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 2.59% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 858,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,982,000 after acquiring an additional 450,391 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 359,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 181,665 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,506.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,751 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SYLD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 71,975 shares. The company has a market cap of $925.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

