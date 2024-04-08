MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $990.00 to $1,875.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $1,623.78 and last traded at $1,519.42. Approximately 1,175,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,266,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,439.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $97,029,465 over the last three months. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,125.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

