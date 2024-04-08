The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $485.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $412.53 and last traded at $410.65. Approximately 349,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,268,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

