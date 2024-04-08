Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,550 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average daily volume of 3,712 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $7.50 on Monday, hitting $130.20. 4,706,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,196. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.