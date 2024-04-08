Traders Purchase High Volume of Mirion Technologies Call Options (NYSE:MIR)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 667% compared to the average volume of 442 call options.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 274,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIR. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 504,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 439,905 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 566,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,698 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

