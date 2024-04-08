Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 281,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,589. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

