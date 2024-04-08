Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.73. The company had a trading volume of 594,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,870. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

