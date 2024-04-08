Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Shell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

