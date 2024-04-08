Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.67. 504,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average is $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.