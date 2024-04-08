12,035 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. 200,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,958. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

