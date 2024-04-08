Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $990,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 513,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.70. 94,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,535. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

