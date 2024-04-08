Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 0.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of IWL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

