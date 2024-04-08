Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 2,326 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.89. 2,164,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.