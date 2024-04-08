Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RSP traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $167.22. 2,806,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,301. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.