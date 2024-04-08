Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 786,241 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 168.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,241 shares during the quarter. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June makes up about 9.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 31.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $271,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 924.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 947,772 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS YJUN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 8,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

