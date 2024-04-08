HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, HI has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $173,663.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00014761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00016717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.86 or 1.00178062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00132643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053073 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $178,407.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.