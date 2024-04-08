KeyCorp Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of MU stock opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 931.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,725,000 after acquiring an additional 350,274 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

