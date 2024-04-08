iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

