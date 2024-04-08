Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.5% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $48,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after purchasing an additional 491,888 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 341,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.