Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.42 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,367,383. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

