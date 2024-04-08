Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.0% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. 305,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,611. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

