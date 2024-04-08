Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $472.54 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $472.54 million and approximately $33.65 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04473258 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $21,717,056.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

