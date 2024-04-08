XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.50

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.50 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 155616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Get XPO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth about $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.